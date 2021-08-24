All-Clad Stainless Steel Outdoor Roaster for $25
Home & Cook · 1 hr ago
Factory-Second All-Clad Stainless Steel Outdoor Roaster
$25 $105
$8 shipping

It's $45 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook

  • You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
  • Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
  • All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
  • heavy gauge brushed stainless steel
  • oversized handles
  • dishwasher safe
