It's $50 less than buying a new set elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- includes 1.5-, 3-, and 5-quart bowls
- stackable for easy storage
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a factory-first one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- safe up to 700 degrees
- dishwasher safe
It's $60 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- heavy gauge stainless steel construction
- oversized handles
You'd pay $245 for this new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- copper core and stainless steel exterior
- rolled edges
- stay-cool handle
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price – it's around $50 less than you'd pay for a similar rinser elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Chrome or Black. (Bronze is available for $8 more after the clip coupon.)
- Sold by J-HVA via Amazon.
- minimum drinkware opening size is 1.2" and maximum is 4.33"
That's a $20 low and the lowest it's ever been on Amazon Buy Now at Amazon
- 18/8 stainless steel double-wall insulation
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Apply coupon code "806PR82O" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
There are eight single items and sets to choose from. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Pictured is the All-Clad 12" Hard Anodized Fry Pan w/ Lid for $49.95 ($65 off)
Save on a range of pans, pots, bakeware, and accessories, all for $50 or less. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- These items either are factory seconds, or have some packaging damage – a lifetime limited All-Clad warranty applies.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured is the packaging-damaged All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 13x20" Grill for $49.95 (low by $42).
Save big on a selection factory seconds and be ready for all your holiday cooking. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Pictured is the All-Clad 10-Pc Bakeware Set / Pro-Release (Packaging Damage) for $140 ($60 off).
That's $40 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box roaster. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- stainless steel construction
- dishwasher-safe; oven-safe to 500° F
- includes roasting rack
