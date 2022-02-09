New
Home & Cook · 11 mins ago
$60 $173
$8 shipping
That's $113 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. Packaging may also appear damaged.
- All sales are final.
- oven safe to 450° Fahrenheit
- easy grip handles
- set includes nonstick cooling and baking rack, 2 round cake pans, and 1-lb. loaf pan
Expires 2/9/2022
New
Macy's · 15 mins ago
All-Clad Essentials Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
$320 $400
free shipping
It's $80 more elsewhere; use coupon code "HOME" to get this deal. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8.5" and 10.5" fry pans, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 4-quart saute pan with lid, 7-quart multi-pot with lid and insert, 13" square pan, and 2 bonus silicone trivets
- anodized aluminum
- dishwasher safe
- PFOA free
- Model: H911SA64
Amazon · 2 days ago
Eahthni Manual Can Opener
$6.99 $35
free shipping
Applying coupon code "80DXCSJR" saves $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by Senhon via Amazon.
- anti-slip handle
- dishwasher safe
Sierra · 3 wks ago
Rae Dunn Electric Gooseneck Tea Kettle
$15 $68
free shipping w/ $75
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Insignia 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven
$45 $130
free shipping
That's $15 under last month's mention, $85 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for the 10-quart model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- roast, bake, or fry
- rotisserie spit
- 2 removable trays
- digital touch-screen controls
- auto shut-off timer
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: NS-AF10DBK2
Kirkland's · 3 days ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
Up to 75% off
pickup
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized selection than I'd find in the store."
