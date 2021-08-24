All-Clad 8" Square Stainless Steel Lasagna Baker w/ Lid for $50
Home & Cook
Factory-Second All-Clad 8" Square Stainless Steel Lasagna Baker w/ Lid
$50
$8 shipping

That's $30 under the lowest we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook

  • You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
  • Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
  • All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
  • BPA-free plastic lid
  • 18/10 stainless steel
  • oven-save to 600° Fahrenheit; dishwasher-safe
