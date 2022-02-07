That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. Packaging may also appear damaged.
- All sales are final.
- 14", 7-qt. capacity
- adjustable temperature; dual read-out dial
- glass lid; stainless steel handles
- nonstick, dishwasher safe coating (with probe removed)
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $15 under last month's mention, $85 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for the 10-quart model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- roast, bake, or fry
- rotisserie spit
- 2 removable trays
- digital touch-screen controls
- auto shut-off timer
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: NS-AF10DBK2
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- interchangeable single serve coffee adapter & ground coffee container
- Model: SOLOGRIND
That's $7 under our December mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $23 for a similar model elsewhere.) Apply coupon code "HOME" to get this deal. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (Pickup may also be available.)
- locking handle for vertical storage
- makes 9" waffles
- nonstick coating
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
That's $113 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. Packaging may also appear damaged.
- All sales are final.
- oven safe to 450° Fahrenheit
- easy grip handles
- set includes nonstick cooling and baking rack, 2 round cake pans, and 1-lb. loaf pan
It's $250 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. Packaging may also appear damaged.
- All sales are final.
- 8", 10", and 12" frying pans
- 2- and 3-qt. sauce pans w/ lids
- 4-qt. saute pan w/ lid
- 4-qt. soup pot w/ lid
- 8-qt. stockpot w/ lid
That is $10 under our previous mention and a low today by $30. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. Packaging may also appear damaged.
- All sales are final.
- V-shaped nonstick roasting rack
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- stainless-steel handles
- oven safe to 500°F
- dishwasher safe
- Model: J153S264
It's $80 more elsewhere; use coupon code "HOME" to get this deal. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8.5" and 10.5" fry pans, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 4-quart saute pan with lid, 7-quart multi-pot with lid and insert, 13" square pan, and 2 bonus silicone trivets
- anodized aluminum
- dishwasher safe
- PFOA free
- Model: H911SA64
That is $60 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. Packaging may also appear damaged.
- All sales are final.
- PFOA-free nonstick material
- compatible with all cooktops
- oven save to 500°F
- dishwasher save but handwash recommended
- Model: HA1
Sign In or Register