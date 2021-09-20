That's the best price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- 10-hour programmable timer
- 3 slow cook modes
That's the best price we could find by $5, and by the looks of this it would revolutionize your breakfast experience! Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.24 shipping charge or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- removable 6-strip bacon plate
- nonstick surface
- folding design
- Model: FBG2
Apply coupon code "50L1Q2M5" for a savings of 50%. That's $42 less than our mention from May. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pro Cookware Store via Amazon.
- 1,700W
- 3 tray levels
- 23-qt. capacity
- nonstick interior
Get this coffee maker for $70 off, as well as 25% off beverages, with auto-delivery selected. That's a savings of about $82. Buy Now at Keurig
- Available in Black or White.
- You're committing to three subscription deliveries of three 24-count boxes of K-cups over 12 months. Cancellation fees and restrictions apply.
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Plus, coupon code "ACVIP10" takes an extra 10% off $75 or more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
You'd pay $75 more if you bought this new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- safe for use up to 700°F
- riveted oversized handles
- hand wash with non-abrasive dishcloth
That's a savings of $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- As the page details state, there is no lid included.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
It's 72% off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- heavy gauge stainless steel contruction
- oversized handles
Save $540 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- 10" fry pan
- 2-qt. covered saucepan
- 3-qt. covered sauté pan
- 6-qt. covered stockpot
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating
That's half of what you'd pay at other stores. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- dishwasher safe
- oven safe to 500° F
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
