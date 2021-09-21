That's a savings of $12 off the list price. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- for use with immersion blender
Expires 9/22/2021
Published 31 min ago
Apply coupon code "64CKGNIY" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Tree Pattern pictured).
- Sold and shipped by Yitamotor via Amazon.
- cools to as low as 25°F
- warms up to 149°F
- includes AC & DC adapters
- Model: YTRV0116
These models are marked up to 20% off. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 ($800 off)
Save on phones, appliances, watches, and more. Plus, get an extra 10% off when you buy an eligible appliance and one or more products from another eligible category (phones, wearables, computing, or home entertainment). Shop Now at Samsung
Nearly 50 models are discounted, with deals starting from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 6.0-cu. ft. Smart Freestanding Gas Range for $799 ($250 off).
You'd pay $75 more if you bought this new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- safe for use up to 700°F
- riveted oversized handles
- hand wash with non-abrasive dishcloth
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
It's 72% off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- heavy gauge stainless steel contruction
- oversized handles
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating
That's a savings of $70. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- stainless steel
- safe for use up to 700°
- perforated
- dishwasher safe
That's a savings of $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- As the page details state, there is no lid included.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
That's a savings of $185. You'll pay at least $320 if purchased in top-quality condition. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- 18/10 stainless steel
- tri-ply construction
- interior starburst finish for stick resistance
You'd pay $235 more for an unblemished one. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- 18/10 stainless steel cooking surface
- dishwasher, oven, and broiler safe
- handcrafted in the USA
- Model: BD5
