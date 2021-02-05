New
$229 $279
free shipping
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Portal from Facebook
Features
- 15.6" HD display
- facilitates video calling using Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp
- smart camera adjusts automatically
- 12.5MP camera
- built-in Alexa
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player
$38
free shipping
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and $17 less than the shipped price TiVo direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- voice control
- integrated Google Assistant
- centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps
- Chromecast built-in
- Model: RA2400
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite w/ Alexa Voice Remote Lite (2020)
$22 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This version doesn't have TV controls.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2020)
$30 $40
free shipping
That's $10 off and within $2 of its all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock February 14th but can be ordered now.
Features
- 8GB storage
- supports Dolby Atmos audio
- supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi networks
- controls power and volume on TV and soundbar
- up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG
Amazon · 1 day ago
5th-Gen. Apple TV 4K 32GB Streaming Media Player
$150 $179
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- You'll get 12 months of Apple TV+ for free with your purchase. That's a $60 value.
- Walmart offers it for the same price.
Features
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: 18808399
Portal from Facebook · 16 hrs ago
Portal TV from Facebook
$129 $149
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Portal from Facebook
Features
- 12.5MP Smart camera
- facilitates video calling using Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp
- built-in Alexa
