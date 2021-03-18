sponsored
Philips · 43 mins ago
extra $15 off
free shipping
A selection of Norelco face stylers and grooming kits is on sale at Philips. Even better, take an additional $15 off with code "PHILIPS15". To top it off, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Philips
Amazon · 5 days ago
OriHea 5-in-1 Electric Razor
$20 $40
free shipping
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "DFAKTDK9" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by MuYuTek via Amazon.
Features
- 5 interchangeable attachments
- 60-minute runtime on a full charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- flexible head
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ciicii 12-Piece Cordless Professional Hair Trimmer Set
$21 $42
free shipping
Apply coupon code "OR7D8QZF" to get $15 under our mention from September and save $39 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ciicii Office via Amazon.
Features
- high carbon-steel blades
- 6 guide combs
- 4-level adjustable cutting length
- 2,200mAh lithium battery
- charging cable
- Model: C1986
Amazon · 4 days ago
Iston Wet/Dry Electric Razor
$11 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "3BA8T3QI", making this a low by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Beautyn via Amazon.
Features
- USB rechargeable
- LED light
- IPX7 waterproof
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Remington 18-Piece Vacuum Haircut Kit
$32 $44
free shipping
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removable blade system
- vacuum collects up to 90% of trimmed hairs
- includes 6 length-altering combs, barber scissors, & a convenient storage pouch
- Model: HKVAC2000A
