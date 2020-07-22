sponsored
New
GETAMASK.CO · 28 mins ago
10% off
$8 shipping
Getamask.co takes 10% off of select face masks via coupon code "Dealnews10". Shipping adds $8. (Or get free shipping on orders of $125 or more.) Shop Now at GETAMASK.CO
Tips
- Note that "some exclusions apply, specifically to bundled items (10-packs), as those are discounted already."
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Cafago · 5 days ago
Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$15 $34
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
Amazon · 2 days ago
Ezy-Dose Pill Pouches 50-Pack
$1 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
contechealth.com · 1 day ago
Contec Medical Systems Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$22 $37
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AZTG0MJ8WQ0E" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at contechealth.com
Features
- LCD backlight
- alarm function
- Model: TP500
Sign In or Register