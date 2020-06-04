Ends Today
Certified Watch Store offers the following deals on face masks:

  • KN95 10-Pack for $13 with code "DNKN9510"
  • KN95 50-pack for $62.50 with code "DNKN9550"
  • KN95 100-pack for $120 with code "DNKN95100"
  • 3-ply 50 pack for $16 with code "DNFACEMASK16"
  • 3-ply case of 300 for $90 with code "DNFACEMASK90"
  • 3-ply case of 500 for $140 with code "DNFACEMASK140"

rdraper
reported to Attorney General for price gouging
6 hr 49 min ago
markcamcam
My bad; free shipping once you go to checkout and add the coupon.....duh.
7 hr 42 min ago
markcamcam
NO FREE SHIPPING.
7 hr 45 min ago