Face Masks & Shields at B&H Photo Video: from $3

Choose from over 60 mask styles, with filter and valve styles to give some extra protection. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Landou Adult Reusable Fabric Face Mask ww/ PM2.5 Filters & External Valve for $2.99 (low by $12).
Published 46 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Apply code "74T5WGZ5FCCB" to save $43. Buy Now at Snore Circle
- muscle stimulation
- under chin placement
Spring is here and bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
That's the cheapest this item has ever been, and around half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the 40% off on-page coupon to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SuzziPad via Amazon.
- 18.5" x 11.4" coverage area
- 2 levels of cold therapy
- -13° freezing point
- velcro straps
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
