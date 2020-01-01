sponsored
Deal Genius · 51 mins ago
4 for $12 $16
free shipping
Deal Genius offers four Face Mask Lanyards for $16. Add 4 to your cart and apply code "LANYARD" to cut the price to $12. (That's $3 for each lanyard.) Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Deal Genius
Details
Comments
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Tickas Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer
$13 $43
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "AKRM1098" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AnthonyKisim via Amazon.
- Usually ships within 6 to 10 days.
Features
- Celsius and Fahrenheit options
- LCD display with color alerts
- object measurement function
2 wks ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service COVID-19 Study
free
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
Tips
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
Features
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
4 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Cafago · 3 wks ago
Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$15 $34
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
