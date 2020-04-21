Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $5 off per yard and a good option if we're still wearing masks by July 4. Buy Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Big savings on decor, crafts, and more for Spring. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
Save on hundreds of stimulating solutions for bored kids. Shop Now at Michaels
Whether you're making face masks or a dream coat, this bright cotton fabric is $5 off per yard and perfect for all sorts of projects. Buy Now at Michaels
Grab everything you need to make this year's Easter basket, including eggs, plush bunnies, accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Michaels
Decorate your driveway with sidewalk chalk and pass along uplifting messages to your neighbors. Shop Now at Michaels
