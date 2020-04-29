Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 29 mins ago
Fabric Non-Medical Face Mask 2-Pack
$11
free shipping

At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by happily_ever_after via eBay.
  • stretch fabric
  • 3D design
  • washable
The Honest Buyer
BEWARE; Out of the last six eBay purchases I've made of face masks, five were never shipped after the vendor took my money and refused to refund it. EBay knows and doesn't care and PayPal will do nothing to help (I've tried). Dealsea, do you really want to post eBay scams?
5 min ago