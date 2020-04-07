Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 50 mins ago
FURminator Small Finishing Comb
$3 $5
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • for dogs with long, curly, wiry, or silky coats
  • rounded, stainless steel teeth
Details
Comments
