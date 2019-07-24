New
JCPenney · 12 mins ago
FUEL Active Crossbody Laptop Backpack
$12 $35
$4 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the Fuel Active Crossbody Laptop Backpack in Red or Skull Print for $16.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts it to $11.89. Choose $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • single-strap design
  • loop-style web handle
  • 2 interior compartments
  • 17.5" side-access padded laptop pocket
  • 2 easy-access vertical zip front pockets
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BLAC43"
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptop Bags JCPenney FUEL
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register