JCPenney offers the Fuel Active Crossbody Laptop Backpack in Red or Skull Print for $16.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts it to $11.89. Choose $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various sellers via Rakuten take an extra 20% off select bags and luggage via coupon code "BAGS20". Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the SwissGear Wenger Synergy Laptop Backpack in Black/Gray for $58. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $46.40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $14 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under last week's mention, up to $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
