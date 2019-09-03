Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Today only, Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chair 2-Pack in Brown for $64.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $55.24. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $3 less and with $8 in Rakuten points three weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Baner Garden 4-Piece Wicker Rattan Patio Set in Black for $196.67. Clip the $4.09 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $192.58. With free shipping, that's $137 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Loveseat for $182.77 with free shipping. That's $216 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $179.97 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $47.) Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers this Folding Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair w/ Sunshade Canopy in several colors (Tan pictured) for $51.99. Coupon code "BCPSHADE" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Dining Table and Stools Set for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Sign In or Register