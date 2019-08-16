- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chair 2-Pack in several colors (Brown pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. Plus, you'll bag $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $21. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $154.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $119.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two months ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.)
Update: The price has dropped to $34.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Zero Gravity Chair 2-Pack with Side Table in Red for $80.74 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Beachcrest Home Saltville 4-Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Set for $568.91 with free shipping. That's $331 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 10x30-Foot Outdoor Gazebo Tent Canopy with Eight Removable Walls in White for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $22 and the best price we've seen. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Dining Table and Stools Set for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
