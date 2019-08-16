New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chair 2-Pack
$52 w/ $8 in Rakuten points $140
free shipping

Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chair 2-Pack in several colors (Brown pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. Plus, you'll bag $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $21. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now

Features
  • adjustable headrest cushion
  • powder-coated steel frame
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/16/2019
