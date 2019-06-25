New
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
$44 $122
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Offset 10-Foot Hanging Patio Umbrella in Red for $54.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop it to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $78 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $4 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable angle
- crank operation
Details
Comments
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
BH&G Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights
from $60 $300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights in Navy or Red Clay, with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 9-foot for $59.99 ($70 off)
- 10-foot for $79.99 ($60 off)
- 11-foot for $99.99 ($200 off)
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated aluminum pole
- integrated solar LED lighting
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella
$33
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella in several colors for $32.99. Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fade-resistant canopy
- steel frame
Amazon · 6 days ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes
$32
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes in Carbon/Red Alert for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and wide sizes from 8 to 13
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
FDW Wingback Recliner Chair
$100 $120
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW Wingback Recliner Chair in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dual-function foot extension
- reclining back
