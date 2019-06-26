New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
$119 $320
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $139.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $118.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- measures 74.8" x 50" x 82.68"
- 46" built-in canopy
- 250-lb. max capacity
- Model: HK-PF30-Green
Details
Comments
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chair
2 for $48 $60
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two FDW Zero Gravity Recliner Outdoor Patio Chairs in several colors (Black pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "FDW12" drops that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $17, although we saw it for $3 less in April. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable headrest cushion
- powder-coated steel frame
- Model: ZC-H062
Amazon · 4 days ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair
$36 $60
free shipping
Yaheetech via Amazon offers their Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair for $59.99. Coupon code "K7MAPIMC" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from last month, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 28.7" x 23.6" x 33.1"
- iron construction
- 250-lb. weight capacity
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Mistana Nathen Swing Lounger
$116 $169
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Mistana Nathen Swing Lounger for $115.99 with free shipping. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 250-lb. capacity
- measures 30" x 25" x 43"
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$139 $164
free shipping
Ending today, All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $164. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $139.40. With free shipping, that's a buck under our May mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Ends Today
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Amazon · 5 days ago
FDW Wingback Recliner Chair
$100 $120
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW Wingback Recliner Chair in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $20 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- reclining back
- dual-function foot extension
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 5 days ago
FDW Ergonomic High-Back Racing Style Office Chair
$80 $84
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW Ergonomic High-Back Racing Style Gaming and Office Chair in Black/Red for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- lumbar support
- PU leather upholstery
- 360-degree swivel
- rolling casters
