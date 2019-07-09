New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$112 $320
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under last week's mention the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- measures 74.8" x 50" x 82.68"
- 46" built-in canopy
- 250-lb. max capacity
- Model: HK-PF30-Green
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Rakuten · 4 wks ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair
$36 $60
free shipping
Yaheetech via Amazon offers their Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair for $59.99. Coupon code "K7MAPIMC" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from last month, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 28.7" x 23.6" x 33.1"
- iron construction
- 250-lb. weight capacity
Rakuten · 56 mins ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
New
Rakuten · 58 mins ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Amazon · 2 days ago
FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair
$104 $109
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
FDW Wingback Recliner Chair
$100 $120
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW Wingback Recliner Chair in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $20 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- reclining back
- dual-function foot extension
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
FDW Ergonomic High-Back Racing Style Office Chair
$80 $84
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW Ergonomic High-Back Racing Style Gaming and Office Chair in Black/Red for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- lumbar support
- PU leather upholstery
- 360-degree swivel
- rolling casters
