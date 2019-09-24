Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Rakuten
Amazon offers the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves for $63.20 with free shipping. That's $26 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Flash Furniture Clifton Computer Desk in Black for $50.82 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $51.81. Buy Now at Amazon
Dicstore via Amazon offers the Hippo & Frog Adjustable Desk Riser for $79.90. Clip the $5 off on-page coupon and apply code "20U4HBNX" to drop that to $58.92. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $4 under last month's mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
After factoring the credit, that's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $21. Buy Now at Rakuten
