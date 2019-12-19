Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 27 mins ago
FDW 750W / 1,500W 35" Electric Fireplace
$90 w/ $18 in Rakuten points $100
free shipping

After factoring the credit, that's the hottest deal we could find by $32. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply the easy-to-remember coupon code "NHTF-NNHI-6DEJ-EENN" to drop the price to $89.99.
  • You'll receive $17.80 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Sold by Factory Direct via Rakuten.
  • It can be used free-standing or wall-mounted
  • Adjustable flame brightness
  • Overheat protection
  • Remote control
  • Model: FDW-GM-FP35-Black
    Published 27 min ago
