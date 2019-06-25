New
Rakuten · 36 mins ago
$42 $100
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 45.5" Outdoor Steel 2-Seater Patio Bench in Black for $52.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $42.39. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame
- measures about 22" x 46" x 30"
- weight capacity of 400 lbs.
- Model: GB-545-Black
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights
from $60 $300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights in Navy or Red Clay, with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 9-foot for $59.99 ($70 off)
- 10-foot for $79.99 ($60 off)
- 11-foot for $99.99 ($200 off)
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated aluminum pole
- integrated solar LED lighting
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella
$33
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella in several colors for $32.99. Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fade-resistant canopy
- steel frame
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Rakuten · 2 days ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
$20 $25
free shipping
Alternative Cellutions via Rakuten offers the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler in Navy for $24.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- double-wall vacuum insulation and a clear lid
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Amazon · 1 wk ago
FDW Wingback Recliner Chair
$100 $120
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW Wingback Recliner Chair in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dual-function foot extension
- reclining back
