Rakuten · 35 mins ago
FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set w/ TSA Locks
$66 w/ $10 in Rakuten points $82
free shipping

Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now

Tips
  • Note that it's available in Black for the same price with $3 for shipping.
  • Today only, you'll bag $9.75 in Rakuten Points.
Features
  • 28", 24", and 20" upright suitcases
  • four 360° wheels
  • telescopic handle
  • interior mesh zip divider
  • built-in TSA-approved combination lock
  • Model: LS-348-Black
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
maarzz@gmail.com
Bought this back in May, the handle broke at the airport (at the start of a 3 week overseas trip) on the 28" while getting it off the weighing scale; it was 45 LBS. May be good for light travel, but even then the wheels don't roll smooth! Returned it, and now waiting for refund...
7 hr 12 min ago