Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Black for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With $3 for shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Pottery Barn Teen offers the Pottery Barn Liberty London Edgar's Garden Backpack for $20. Coupon code "BIGDEAL" cuts that to $15. With free shipping, that's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Litegear City Pack Backpack in Black for $7.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under last week's mention and is the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO41" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $32, although most merchants charge well over $300.) Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69.50. Coupon code "ALT10" cuts that to $58.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $70.) Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its Best Choice Products Double Hammock with Carrying Case in Blue/Green Stripe or Desert Stripe for $59.99. Coupon code "DNBCP10" cuts that to $49.99. With free shipping, that's at least $13 less than you'd pay at another Best Choice Products storefront and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $9 less in our expired mention from 4 days ago. Deal ends July 23. Buy Now
alldayzip via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3A XL 64GB Smartphone in Black or White for $460. Coupon code "ADZ71" cuts that to $389. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $90. Deal ends July 23. Buy Now
