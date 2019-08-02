- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, 13 Deals offers the FDK Infrared Instant Read Thermometer for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Paiinp via Amazon offers the Pitaya Handheld Deep Tissue Muscle Massager for $159.99. Coupon code "A57EE5LJ" drops the price to $103.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $56 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mugig via Amazon offers the Mugig Concert Ear Protection Earplugs 2-Pack for $12.99. Coupon code "9BNQ8OJX" drops that to $3.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from June, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Debrox Earwax Removal Aid Drops 2-Pack for $9.67 with free shipping. That's $2 under the lowest price we could find from a local retailer. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues for $2.80 with free shipping for Prime members. That's pennies under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5.
Update: The price has dropped slightly to $2.68. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of its Revly, Solimo, and Amazon Elements vitamins and supplements. Plus, take an extra 5% off when checking out with Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Supplement Hunt offers the Amazing Grass Green Superfood Drink Packets 100-Pack in
several flavors (Original pictured) Chocolate or Orange Dream for $49.99. Coupon code "amazing100" cuts that to $24.99. With $5.99 for shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $81 less than the best we could find for a 105-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 10-Foot Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for iPhone/Android/USB-C for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 3-pack of similar cables elsewhere. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Premiere Products Resin Convert-A-Bench in Tan for $99.50. In-cart, the price drops to $96.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Sign In or Register