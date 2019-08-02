New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
FDK Infrared Instant Read Thermometer
$12 $35
free shipping

Today only, 13 Deals offers the FDK Infrared Instant Read Thermometer for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now

Features
  • memory recall for 12 scans
  • forehead and room temperature readings
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Health 13 Deals Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register