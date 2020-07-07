sponsored
New
BuyMasksDirect · 36 mins ago
40% off $60
$4.99 via USPS shipping
BuyMasksDirect offers this FDA and CE Registered No Contact Infrared Thermometer for $36 via coupon code "temperature", as part of its HUGE 4th of July Sale. Shipping adds $4.99. It's shipped via USPS from within the U.S. Buy Now at BuyMasksDirect
Tips
- Ships from within the U.S.
Features
- 1-second temperature reading
- Measurement range: 89.6° F – 108.5° F
- Low battery reminder
- High intensity backlight
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Cafago · 19 hrs ago
Big Healthy Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$15 $39
free shipping
That's a savings of $24. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- LCD display
- measures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- stores 32 sets of measurements
- body and surface modes
- Model: HZK-801
TomTop · 1 mo ago
Portable Digital Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$16 $28
free shipping
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Available in Blue or White.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
- alarm for abnormal readings
- LED display
- one-key operation
- silicone finger mold
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Wellue Finger Pulse Oximeter
$17 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WS3G8GMS" to get it for a low by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by VividCare via Amazon.
Features
- measures oxygen saturation in blood and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- with lanyard and carry bag
- Model: FS20C
