Belk · 19 mins ago
FAO Schwarz Ultimate Tie Dye 148-Piece Set
$19 $60
Use code "CYBERSAVES" and the 10% pickup discount to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk

  • It's $21 after coupon, with free shipping w/ $49 if you can't get to a store.
  • In addition to dyes, each kit includes a handy plastic carrying case, rubber bands for tying, several sets of plastic gloves, and a protective plastic sheet.
  • Simply add your own shirts or garments and you'll be ready to start dyeing
  • Code "CYBERSAVES"
  • Expires 12/6/2020
