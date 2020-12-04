This is a great way to share a holiday classic with those that will be far away this year. Add in unique voices or adlib lines to personalize and reimagine the story. Apply coupon code "CYBERSAVE5" and check out by choosing store pickup(for an extra 10% off) to get the best price we could find by $5 Buy Now at Belk
- The price drops to $21 via the same code if you opt to ship. Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping.
Start your journey into Python programming for free! Shop Now at Amazon
- dictionaries, lists, and tuples
- file input/output
- functions
You'd pay $6 for this eBook elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
- by Sophie Godard
- 117 pages
That's a shipped low by $6, just like that. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price today
- We don't list price mistakes; we just list happy little price accidents.
- 96 pages
Take half off bestsellers, plus BOGO 50% off and more offers as listed below. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
- 50% off bestselling books
- Buy one, get one 50% off collectible editions, activity kits, games, YA paperbacks, & Dr. Seuss books
- eBook bestsellers under $10
- $50 off Nook Glowlight Plus
Apply coupon code "CYBERSAVES" to get this deal. That's $96 off list and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk
- The $44.10 price depends on an in-store pickup. If you don't want to or can't make it to a store, the price is $49 with free shipping.
- NOT for children under 3 years (choking hazard)
- Requires 6 "AA" 1.5V batteries (not included)
- Locomotive: 14.5"x4.5"x6.5"
- Passenger car: 11"x3.25"X5"
- Caboose: 11"x4"x5.75"
- Box car: 11"x3.25"X5"
- 18 feet of track
That's $15 under last month's mention, factoring in shipping, and the lowest price today by $26. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in White for the same price. (Search "8100519BSSK9010WHMB" to find it.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this deal.
- measures 8" x 2" x 8"
- USB power cable
Save on headphones and portable speakers from Brookstone, Beats, Art + Sound, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured are the Brookstone True Wireless Headphones for $27 with pickup ($73 off).
- Pickup in store for an extra 10% off, or get free shipping with $49.
Save on small appliances, bakeware, cookware, kitchen gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Dash No-Drip Waffle Maker for $35.99 with pickup ($4 low).
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to get the extra 10% off and avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
