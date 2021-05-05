FAO Schwarz Girls' DIY Journal Set for $9
Belk · 33 mins ago
FAO Schwarz Girls' DIY Journal Set
$9 $40
free shipping w/ $49

That's a big savings of $31 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Belk

  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
  • journal with 70 blank pages
  • 7 die cut scrapbooking shapes and 5 die cut photo frames
  • sticker sheet, glue stick, ballpoint pen
  • 3 die cut magnetic bookmarks and 6 triangle paperclips
  • tassel keychain
  • gold glitter washi tape rol
