Belk · 44 mins ago
FAO Schwarz Book Tooth Fairy Set
$12 $40
free shipping w/ beauty item

That's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk

  • Pad your order with a beauty item to get free shipping.
  • illustrated book for making each lost tooth become a new adventure
  • pillow with an included pocket
  • colorful Tooth Fairy wand with tooth-shaped cutout
  • envelopes for the Tooth Fairy to replace each lost tooth with a treasure
