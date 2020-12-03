New
FAO Schwarz 30-Piece Motorized Train Set with Sound
$44 $140
Apply coupon code "CYBERSAVES" to get this deal. That's $96 off list and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk

  • The $44.10 price depends on an in-store pickup. If you don't want to or can't make it to a store, the price is $49 with free shipping.
  • NOT for children under 3 years (choking hazard)
  • Requires 6 "AA" 1.5V batteries (not included)
  • Locomotive: 14.5"x4.5"x6.5"
  • Passenger car: 11"x3.25"X5"
  • Caboose: 11"x4"x5.75"
  • Box car: 11"x3.25"X5"
  • 18 feet of track
  • Code "CYBERSAVES"
  • Expires 12/6/2020
