sponsored
New
Ends Today
Fairwinds Credit Union · 1 hr ago
Earn 60,000 Bonus Points
Features
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- 5X points per every $1 spent on travel.
- 3X points per every $1 spent on dining.
- 2X points per every $1 spent on all other purchases.
- Points do not expire.
- No foreign transactions fees.
- Redeem points online for travel, entertainment, gift cards and more.
- Plus, receive 50% more value on points redeemed for travel.
FAIRWINDS Only Features
- 0.25% APR rate discount on qualifying FAIRWINDS loans.
- 0.25% rate bump on Standard FAIRWINDS Certificate of Deposits.
- Additional 0.10% APY toward your Freedom Signature Savings.
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 22 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Sign In or Register