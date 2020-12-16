New
FAIRWINDS Visa Signature® Credit Card
Earn 60,000 Bonus Points

Features
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
  • 5X points per every $1 spent on travel.
  • 3X points per every $1 spent on dining.
  • 2X points per every $1 spent on all other purchases.
  • Points do not expire.
  • No foreign transactions fees.
  • Redeem points online for travel, entertainment, gift cards and more.
  • Plus, receive 50% more value on points redeemed for travel.

FAIRWINDS Only Features

  • 0.25% APR rate discount on qualifying FAIRWINDS loans.
  • 0.25% rate bump on Standard FAIRWINDS Certificate of Deposits.
  • Additional 0.10% APY toward your Freedom Signature Savings.

