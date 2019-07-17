New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 45 mins ago
Ezviz ezviz 4-Ch. Bullet Camera Security System w/ 2TB HDD
$130 $600
free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the ezviz 4-Channel Bullet Camera Security System for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $170. Buy Now

Features
  • 2TB hard drive
  • 4 x 4MP cameras
  • night vision to 65 feet
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Security Cameras B&H Photo Video Ezviz
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register