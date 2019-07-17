Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Ezviz 4-Channel Bullet Camera Security System for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $170. Buy Now
- 2TB hard drive
- 4 x 4MP cameras
- night vision to 65 feet
BJWiYA via Amazon offers its WiYA WiFi Outdoor Security Surveillance Camera for $99.99. Coupon code "L7TJC2D9" cuts the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4,020mAh battery
- IP66 waterproof rating
- 1080p resolution
- 138° field of view
Meco_Direct via Amazon offers its Meco 1080p Wireless Security Camera for $29.99. Coupon code "DPXW7TUB" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our May mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- motion detection and night vision
- two-way audio
- accessed via most mobile devices
- Model: 3216558904
ALON Security via Amazon offers the Facamword 1080p Wireless Mini Security Camera for $45.99. Coupon code "BHEHM88P" drops the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- livestream via app
- motion detection
- micro SD slot
- infrared night vision
ScanCamera via Amazon offers the ScanCamera WiFi Spy Cam Alarm Clock for $89. Coupon code "FBW7VWQU" cuts that to $44.50. With free shipping, that's $45 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $79 before coupon, $39.50 after. Buy Now
- 720P HD resolution
- night vision
- motion detection
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
