Chewy · 1 hr ago
EyeVac Touchless Stationary Vacuum for Pet Hair, Dust, and Debris
$80 at checkout $133
Features
  • This is a stationary touchless vacuum designed for use in households with pets, mobility concerns, or any space that requires regular sweeping. (It replaces a dust pan.)
  • It turns on automatically with infrared sensors.
  • Its dual filtration promotes clean air.
  • Expires 9/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
