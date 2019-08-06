Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Quick Dry T-Shirt in several colors (Lake Blue pictured) with prices starting from $14.99. Coupon code "AJ4QZGDZ" drops that to $9.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Shop Now