Walmart offers the Eye Candy Women's Peached Side Caged Knit Shorts in several colors (Yellow pictured) for $4.50 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
4uSports via Amazon offers the Roadbox Men's Performance Sleeveless Shirts in several colors (Fluorescent Green pictured) from $9.99. Coupon code "30DQUW9P" drops the starting price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $3 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Poshdivah via Amazon offers its Poshdivah Women's Athletic Skirt with Built-in Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "30EBPQ47" drops the price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Quick Dry T-Shirt in several colors (Lake Blue pictured) with prices starting from $14.99. Coupon code "AJ4QZGDZ" drops that to $9.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Shop Now
Megacme via Amazon offers its Megacme Women's High Waist Capri Leggings in Black or Grey for $25.99. Coupon code "6OYDDHMQ" drops that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $12.74. With free shipping, that's $47 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's P48 Modern Open Bottom Sports Pants in Medium Gray Heather or Dark Heather Gray for $19.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $22.) Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
