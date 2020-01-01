Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
EyeBuyDirect · 54 mins ago
EyeBuyDirect Women's Karat Rectangle Eyeglasses Frames
from $15
free shipping

That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect

Tips
  • Available at this price in tortoise.
  • This price is for the frames only with non-coated, non-prescription lenses.
  • Upgrade to prescription, blue light blocking, or sunglasses lenses for additional fees.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sunglasses EyeBuyDirect
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register