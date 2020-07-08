That's a savings of $18. Buy Now at EyeBuyDirect
- The frames are on sale for $18 and lenses start at $6.95, making the total starting price $19.95.
- Sunglasses lenses are also available starting at $4.95.
- Available at this price in Silver.
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
- Select "Request an invitation" to begin purchase. You'll be asked about your smartphone, prescription, and preference of frame.
- They're currently not compatible w/ iOS phones.
- compatible with most prescription lenses
- VIP filter
- in-built mic for commands
- notification filters
That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at eBay
- In Glossy Black
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay
- 53mm lens
- Model: RX 5340 2000 53
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
Save 67% off list by clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "40MRRC4R". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Twilight and Blue. (Or, Twilight and Red drops to $8.99 with the same clippable and code.)
- Sold by Kenzhou via Amazon.
- purports to cut 90% of blue light
- reduces eye strain
- Model: BD14000
Coupon code "MORELOVE" gets this deal and takes an extra 15% off. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Orders over $99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.95.
Save big on men's and women's sunglasses with coupon code "SUMMERFUN". Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- For orders less than $99, shipping adds $5.95.
Choose from 60 styles of glasses and sunglasses on sale. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders over $99 get free shipping.
That's a $17 discount on the frames and lenses start at $7. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Available in Black or Red in size Large
- 12g lightweight metal frames
