Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "MORE2LOVE" to get the second pair free. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95; orders of $99 or more ship free.
- Pictured are the Botanist Rectangle Eyeglasses for $32.
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Find high-quality and affordable eyewear with prices starting at $6.95. Plus, even the lower price includes anti-scratch coatings and UV protection, often not included in your local drug store pair. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Shop a variety of frames priced below $20. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Zenni Unisex 270423 Square Glasses for $15.95.
- Includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- UV protection coating
- Model: DPG55-2D
Save on 1000s of styles. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Pictured is the Notting Hill Cat Eye Ivory & Tortoise Eyeglasses for $26 ($6 off).
Apply coupon code "HOLIDEAL" to save 30% on lenses and 20% on frames. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Exclusions may apply.
Save on hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Sign In or Register