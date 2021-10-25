New
EyeBuyDirect · 28 mins ago
Extra 30% off
Apply coupon code "SPECS30" to save 30% off prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Maximum 6 frames per order.
- Frames must be priced $15 or more.
- Excludes Ray-Ban and Oakley frames.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Uvex by Honeywell Safety Eyewear at Amazon
From $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a variety of safety glasses from just $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Honeywell Home Uvex Carbon Vision Safety Eyewear for $9.72 (low by $5).
Zenni Optical · 1 mo ago
Zenni Eyewear
From $7
$5 shipping
Shop a variety of men's and women's styles from $6.95. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Zenni Rectangle Glasses 2018918 for $6.95.
- Base price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Zenni Optical · 1 mo ago
Zenni Optical ANSI Z87.1 Prescription Safety Glasses
From $30
$5 shipping
Shop this selection of impact-resistant frames in a variety of styles and colors and keep your eyes protected, and your wallet too (most other retailers start at $50 for similar glasses). Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Adults' Z87.1 Safety Glasses 749812 for $29.95.
- Lens options not included in frame price.
- anti-scratch
- UV protection
- impact-resistant lenses
- superhydrophobic anti-reflective coating
Zenni Optical · 1 mo ago
Zenni Optical Blokz Blue Light Glasses
Lenses from $16.95
$5 shipping
Upgrade your Zenni glasses with Blokz lenses. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- Pick a frame, then choose Blokz when selecting lenses.
- Pictured is the Zenni Square Glasses 2020116 from $15.95.
EyeBuyDirect · 4 days ago
EyeBuyDirect Scary-Good Sale
30% off Lenses + 20% off Frames
free shipping w/ $99
Apply coupon code "SALESEASON" to save on lenses and frames. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Maximum 6 frames per order.
- Excludes Ray-Ban and Oakley frames.
- Pictured is the Notting Hill Eyeglass Frames for $25.60 after coupon.
EyeBuyDirect · 1 wk ago
EyeBuyDirect Sale
Buy 1, get 2nd free + 15% off
free shipping w/ $99
Use coupon code "BOGO15TIME" to take 15% off the first frame and bag the second frame free. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- At least one of the frames must be priced $15 or more and cannot be on sale.
- Packages and lens upgrades are not included; normal charges for lens upgrades and coatings will apply to both frames.
- Maximum 6 frames per order.
