EyeBuyDirect Memorial Day Sale: 30% off

EyeBuyDirect · 19 mins ago
30% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save 30% sitewide on glasses and sunglasses when you apply coupon code "HAPPY30". Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
Tips
- Bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more; otherwise shipping adds $6.
- Deselect shipping insurance to avoid the fee.
- Pictured are the Nevada Square Matte Black Sunglasses for $27.30 after code.
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
WGP Smart Audio Glasses
$71 $119
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CEI3INEK" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by WGP Official via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- virtual assistant compatible
- blue light blocking
- magnetic release design for switching between frames
- open ear speaker
- IP67 water resistant
Zenni Optical · 1 wk ago
Carbon Fiber Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical
from $33
$5 shipping
Choose from 13 styles of glasses. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Pictured are the Zenni 1911421 Rectangle Glasses for $32.95.
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
- Coupon code "FRESHBLOKZ20" bags free shipping on orders of $20 or more.
Zenni Optical · 2 wks ago
Prescription Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical
under $10
$5 shipping
Shop a selection of adults' and kids' frames priced $6.95 to $9.95. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
- Pictured are the Zenni 129521 Rectangle Glasses for $9.95.
Zenni Optical · 5 days ago
Zenni Optical Hangtime Glasses
from $7
$5 shipping
This full-rim rectangle design is customizable with perfect with for everyday use. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Available in Blue.
