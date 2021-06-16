EyeBuyDirect Father's Day Sale: buy one, get 2nd free

Apply coupon code "BESTDAD" to save on sunglasses and eyeglasses frames in a range of styles, colors, and materials at an effective savings of half off for 2. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Deselect shipping insurance to avoid the fee.
- Bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more; otherwise shipping adds $6.
Shop over 30 frames for the whole family. Additionally, apply coupon code "HOMECHEFBLOKZ20" to cut 20% off BLOKZ lenses and bag free shipping on orders of $20 or more. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the 210012 Rectangle Glasses for $15.95.
Choose from 13 styles of glasses. Additionally, apply coupon code "HOMECHEFBLOKZ20" to save 20% off BLOKZ lenses and bag free shipping on orders of $20 or more. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Zenni 1911421 Rectangle Glasses for $32.95.
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Apply coupon code "60NQ3ZYT" for a savings of $24 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in all magnification strengths in Blue.
- Sold by Hiojos via Amazon.
- polycarbonate lenses
- flexible hinges
- anti-glare
Shop over 130 frames for the whole family. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Zenni 2027315 Rectangle Glasses for $9.95.
Protect your eyes from the effects of UV rays! Shop a range of sunglasses for men and women and save. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Pictured are the Decode Aviator Tortoise Bronze Sunglasses for $23 ($22 off).
- Orders over $99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.95.
Sign In or Register