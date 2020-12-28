Save on more than 1,000 styles for men, women, and kids'. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.99 or apply code "SHIPPINGFREE" to get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
You'd pay around $21 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In Black.
- Prescription ready
- acetate frame
- 51mm lens size
- Model: RX5248-2000
Save on brands such as Ray-Ban, Celine, Kate Spade, Versace, Prada, Michael Kors, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Unisex 51mm Highstreeet Eyeglasses for $38.99 (low by $16).
With 26 styles to choose from, and frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection all included in the price, stock up for a new look anytime you fancy! Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- If you're stocking up or adding extras, coupon code "BF2020" takes 15% off orders of $10 or more, 20% off $30 or more, and 25% off $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Men's Rectangle 125815 Glasses in Brown.
Take up to 60% off sale styles and 25% off select full price styles. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Pictured are the Michael Kors Women's San Diego Sunglasses for $69 (low by $5).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on men's and women's glasses and sunglasses. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95 or score free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Save with coupon code "HOLIDAY" on a variety of men's, women's, and kids' eyeglasses and sunglasses. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
Sign In or Register