Use coupon code "SHOWTIME" to take 30% off new frames, sunglasses, eyeglasses, and more. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95; orders of $99 or more ship free.
- Pictured are the Romy Square Clear Eyeglasses for $32.16 after coupon ($14 off; lenses start at $6.95)
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Shop a variety of frames priced below $20. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Zenni Unisex 270423 Square Glasses for $15.95.
- Includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Shop and save on glasses in a range of styles and colors. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Pictured are the Giverny Square Gray Clear Eyeglasses for $30 ($19 off).
- Exclusions may apply.
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $99 or more yield free shipping.
Shop this selection of impact-resistant frames in a variety of styles and colors and keep your eyes protected, and your wallet too (most other retailers start at $50 for similar glasses). Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Adults' Z87.1 Safety Glasses 749812 for $29.95.
- Lens options not included in frame price.
- anti-scratch
- UV protection
- impact-resistant lenses
- superhydrophobic anti-reflective coating
Shop discounts on dozens of sunglasses in a variety of styles and colors. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Pictured are The Hamptons Sunglasses in Walnut & Gold for $30 ($19 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95, or is free with orders of $99 or more.
Save on 1000s of styles. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Pictured is the Notting Hill Cat Eye Ivory & Tortoise Eyeglasses for $26 ($6 off).
Apply coupon code "HOLIDEAL" to save 30% on lenses and 20% on frames. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Exclusions may apply.
Save on hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Sign In or Register