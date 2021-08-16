EyeBuyDirect Back to School Sale: Buy 1, get 15% off 2nd

New
EyeBuyDirect · 1 hr ago
Buy 1, get 15% off 2nd
free shipping w/ $99
Coupon code "SCHOOLBOGO" takes 15% off your second pair. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
Tips
- Pictured are the EyeBuyDirect Unisex Botanist Frames from $32 before discount.
- Shipping adds $5.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Zenni Optical · 3 wks ago
Zenni Sunlight-Activated Glasses
from $20
$5 shipping
Step out into the sun and these frames will turn another color. Plus, add code "SAVEFIVE" to save an additional $5 off orders of $40 or more. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Zenni Optical · 2 wks ago
Carbon Fiber Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical
from $32.95 + up to extra $20 off
$5 shipping
Shop 13 different frames for adults, with prices starting at $32.95. Plus, take $10 off $50 or $20 off $80 with coupon code "B2S2021", or take $5 off $40 with coupon code "SAVEFIVE". Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured in Square Glasses 4435324 for $32.95.
- Price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Molderp 12-Pairs Sport Eyewear Retainers
$4.19 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
To save $3, apply coupon code "E5CR9SD8" Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Clear or Black.
- Sold by Molderp via Amazon.
Features
- silicone
- fits most glasses
- prevents glasses from slipping
Ashford · 1 wk ago
Verso Sunglasses & Opticals at Ashford
$20 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNVS20" for a $120 savings on a variety of styles. Buy Now at Ashford
EyeBuyDirect · 2 wks ago
EyeBuyDirect Back to School Sale
30% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save 30% sitewide by applying coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL". Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
- Pictured are the EyeBuyDirect Botanist Rectangle Gray Brown Eyeglasses
