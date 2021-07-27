EyeBuyDirect Back to School Sale: 30% off

Save 30% sitewide by applying coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL". Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Shipping adds $5.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
- Pictured are the EyeBuyDirect Botanist Rectangle Gray Brown Eyeglasses
Shop a selection of over 30 frames with prices starting at $12.95. Plus, save an extra $5 off orders of $40 or more when you apply coupon code "SAVEFIVE". Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the 807711 Oval Glasses for $15.95.
Step out into the sun and these frames will turn another color. Plus, add code "SAVEFIVE" to save an additional $5 off orders of $40 or more. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Prices start from around $32 after the code "WEARABLES20", with almost 20 glasses available for the discount. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured are the Gunnar Optiks Cruz Blue Light Blocking Glasses for $31.96 after coupon (low by $3).
Apply code "SAVEFIVE" to save $5 off orders of $40 or more. Base price starts at $32.95. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
- Pictured is the Zenni 4435115 Rectangle Glasses for $32.95.
Protect your eyes from the effects of UV rays! Shop a range of sunglasses for men and women and save. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Pictured are the Decode Aviator Tortoise Bronze Sunglasses for $23 ($22 off).
- Orders over $99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.95.
Shop over 1,000 styles of glasses and sunglasses, which start at around $17 (prescription glasses with 1.5 index standard lenses) after coupon code "SALETIME". Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Ray-Ban and Oakley frames are excluded from the discount.
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders over $99 get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Piano Square Clear Eyeglasses for $16.87 after coupon ($5 off).
Save on over 780 frames in a variety of styles, with prices from $5 after savings. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
- There is a maximum of six frames per order.
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $99.
Sign In or Register